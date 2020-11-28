Ovata Capital Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up 1.7% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 426.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.13.

Shares of WLTW stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.55. 564,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,018. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $220.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

