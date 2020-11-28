Ovata Capital Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 719,900 shares during the period. Tennant accounts for about 0.6% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ovata Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.14% of Tennant worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Tennant in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tennant in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Tennant in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TNC traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $68.69. 29,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,743. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Tennant has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $87.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.23.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $261.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.67 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Tennant’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

In other news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,071,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,461,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

