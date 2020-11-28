Ovata Capital Management Ltd Sells 840 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for about 1.4% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 2,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 412.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UBER traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.72. 8,339,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,544,568. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $67,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,341 shares in the company, valued at $9,458,684.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

