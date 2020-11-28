Ovata Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NYSE:KC)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NYSE:KC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000. Kingsoft Cloud makes up approximately 0.7% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth $423,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock traded up $4.80 on Friday, hitting $41.56. 4,409,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,080. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.80. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $42.80.

Kingsoft Cloud (NYSE:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

