Ovata Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LexinFintech by 7,900.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the first quarter worth about $62,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in LexinFintech by 11.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LX stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.36. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 8.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.80 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LexinFintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

