Ovata Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,973,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $536,428,000 after acquiring an additional 152,826 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Pool by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 22.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Sidoti upped their target price on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.50.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,007,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.05, for a total value of $3,670,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,819,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,049 shares of company stock valued at $21,314,267. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of POOL traded up $9.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $343.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,071. Pool Co. has a one year low of $160.35 and a one year high of $391.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $351.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.74.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.79%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

