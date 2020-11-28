Oxford Technology VCT 4 (OXF.L) (LON:OXF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.51

Oxford Technology VCT 4 (OXF.L) (LON:OXF)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.51 and traded as low as $7.00. Oxford Technology VCT 4 (OXF.L) shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 5,050 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 19.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82.

Oxford Technology VCT 4 (OXF.L) Company Profile (LON:OXF)

Oxford Technology 4 Venture Capital Trust Plc is engaged in investing in start-up and early-stage technology companies in general located within 60 miles of Oxford. The Company’s objective is to continue to work with its investee companies to help them succeed and to seek exits as and when appropriate.

