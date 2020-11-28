PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

PD has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. ATB Capital raised shares of PagerDuty to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a neutral rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.28 and a beta of 1.18. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average of $28.21.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $42,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,349.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $683,993.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,308,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,092,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 278,582 shares of company stock worth $8,093,194. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PagerDuty by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 497,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after buying an additional 72,746 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 288.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 73,868 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 728.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 22,014 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 38.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,468,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,281,000 after acquiring an additional 970,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

