Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Partners Group in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Partners Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Partners Group alerts:

Shares of PGPHF opened at $1,073.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $986.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $936.92. Partners Group has a 52-week low of $535.00 and a 52-week high of $1,073.00.

About Partners Group

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.