Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Pfizer by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 7.9% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 123,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 35.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after buying an additional 97,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 17.2% in the third quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 143,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 21,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.23. 25,276,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,374,693. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

