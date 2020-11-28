Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 45.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $7,929,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $826,942,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $694,253,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at $411,942.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

RTX stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,103,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,971,960. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

