Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Southern by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,321,000 after purchasing an additional 822,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Southern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,328,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,544,000 after acquiring an additional 141,293 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,756,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,785,000 after acquiring an additional 133,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in The Southern by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,342,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,731,000 after acquiring an additional 533,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,721 shares of company stock worth $1,026,040. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Southern in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.66.

Shares of SO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,909,512. The firm has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average of $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.