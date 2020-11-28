Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 12,580 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 54,695.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 975.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Shares of NYSE VSH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.33. 352,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $23.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $640.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vishay Intertechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.