Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 223 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 338.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 29.7% in the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist cut shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $91.31. 4,627,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,282,232. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.96. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.72. The firm has a market cap of $170.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

