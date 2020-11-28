Pathstone Family Office LLC Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pathstone Family Office LLC decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $530.45. 4,181,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,639,289. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The firm has a market cap of $328.35 billion, a PE ratio of 97.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $538.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (up previously from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.13.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $5,137,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total transaction of $9,286,426.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,938,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,654 shares of company stock valued at $61,687,595 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

