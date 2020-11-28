Pathstone Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pathstone Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 168.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1,525.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 600.0% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,696 shares of company stock valued at $124,028,118. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $6.36 on Friday, reaching $491.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,805,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,275,484. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The company has a market cap of $217.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.25, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $482.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $528.74.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

