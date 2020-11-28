Pathstone Family Office LLC Invests $125,000 in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the second quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Albany International in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Albany International by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

AIN traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $70.76. 75,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,249. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.19. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $84.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

AIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

