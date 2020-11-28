Pathstone Family Office LLC Makes New $124,000 Investment in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,496,000 after purchasing an additional 936,838 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1,795.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMP stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.51. The stock had a trading volume of 611,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,677. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $65.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

