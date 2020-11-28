Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 285 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 147.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.97. 175,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,476. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.88.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

