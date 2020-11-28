Pathstone Family Office LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Pathstone Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 114,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,878,000 after purchasing an additional 30,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.68. The stock had a trading volume of 163,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,339. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $194.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.88.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

