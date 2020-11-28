Pathstone Family Office LLC Sells 167 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,195,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,572,000 after buying an additional 958,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xylem by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,309,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Xylem by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,174,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,218,000 after buying an additional 21,340 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Xylem by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,976,000 after buying an additional 281,057 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after buying an additional 189,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Flinton sold 33,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,872,865.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $127,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,788 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,279 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

NYSE:XYL traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,221. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 69.89, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $99.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. Xylem’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

