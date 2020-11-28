Pathstone Family Office LLC Sells 4,840 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pathstone Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,783 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 381.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 37,616 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.81.

VZ traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.58. 5,763,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,729,814. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $250.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.74.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

