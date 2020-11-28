PayBX Market Capitalization Tops $1.34 Million (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. One PayBX token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. PayBX has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00075828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00023465 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00373410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $518.34 or 0.02981367 BTC.

About PayBX

AXPR is a token. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official. The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire.

Buying and Selling PayBX

PayBX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

