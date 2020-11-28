PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.42.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $211.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,363,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,002,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $216.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.97, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $16,731,339. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

