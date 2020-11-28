PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Lowered by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,830,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 136,922 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 8.4% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of PayPal worth $754,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in PayPal by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on PayPal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.05.

PayPal stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.39. 5,363,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,002,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.11. The company has a market capitalization of $247.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.97, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $216.07.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. PayPal’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,322,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $16,731,339 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.