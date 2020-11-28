Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires New Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 329.2% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,811,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991,645 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 40.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 14,961,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345,785 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 14.4% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,579,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,704 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cameco in the third quarter worth about $11,443,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Cameco by 27.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,057,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,588,000 after purchasing an additional 866,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cameco from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cameco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,013,000.00 and a beta of 0.93. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0609 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

