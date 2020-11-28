Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires New Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 605 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,418,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,977,000. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,929,000 after buying an additional 21,958 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total transaction of $869,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,565,781.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $3,064,457. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $388.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $375.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $390.67. The firm has a market cap of $171.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.33.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

