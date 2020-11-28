Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 300 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,024,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 118,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 590.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 92,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 78,746 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 423,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,452,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 490,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,706,000 after purchasing an additional 451,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.59.

In related news, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,000 and sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MS stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.53. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $115.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

