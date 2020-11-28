Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $154,000 Stock Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 290.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,275 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nokia by 2,327.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,761,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,177,000 after buying an additional 19,906,485 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,327,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nokia by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after buying an additional 2,591,095 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,585,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Nokia by 868.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after buying an additional 1,928,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

NOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

NYSE NOK opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22. Nokia Co. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $5.14.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

