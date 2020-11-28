Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Makes New Investment in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 380,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 446,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 118,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 363,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,856 shares during the period. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSM. Raymond James raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.57.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.56. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $13.53.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million acres located in 41 states in the United States.

