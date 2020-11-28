Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases New Stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 136,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in New Gold by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in New Gold by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in New Gold by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

NGD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.30 to $1.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. CIBC raised shares of New Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.81.

NGD opened at $1.83 on Friday. New Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $2.28.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

