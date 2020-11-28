Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases Shares of 39,625 Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 118,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 45,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $4.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.92, a PEG ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $6.79.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.22 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.77%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

