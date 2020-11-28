Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.7% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,785,779,000 after acquiring an additional 929,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,565,183,000 after acquiring an additional 849,675 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 132.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $593,523,000 after acquiring an additional 625,745 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 117.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,033,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $391,772,000 after acquiring an additional 558,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,493,509,000 after acquiring an additional 516,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.13.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total value of $9,286,426.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at $73,938,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total transaction of $27,524,949.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,654 shares of company stock valued at $61,687,595. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $530.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $328.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $538.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

