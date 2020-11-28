PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Compass Point raised PennantPark Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennantPark Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PennantPark Investment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.41 million, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $21.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 23.3% during the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

