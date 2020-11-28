Penta Hits Market Capitalization of $64.85 Million (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Penta has a total market cap of $64.85 million and $489,211.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Penta has traded 6,577.5% higher against the US dollar. One Penta token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, HitBTC, BCEX and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00027921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00169272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.76 or 0.00960830 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00279299 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $83.79 or 0.00482809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00173569 BTC.

About Penta

Penta was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global.

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HitBTC, BCEX, Bit-Z and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

