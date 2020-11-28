PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Lowered by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 807,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,441 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $111,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 73.5% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,595,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184,568. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $199.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.03. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

