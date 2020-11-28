Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PDRDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pernod Ricard from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average is $33.11. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $38.73.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

