Perpetual Protocol (PERP) 1-Day Volume Hits $963,718.00

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $16.50 million and approximately $963,718.00 worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00006318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 25.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00027974 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00168836 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.73 or 0.00959683 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00278580 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00482384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00173768 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Token Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,035,140 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi.

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

