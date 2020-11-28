Petrominerals (OTCMKTS:PTRO) vs. Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Financial Survey

Petrominerals (OTCMKTS:PTRO) and Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Petrominerals and Helix Energy Solutions Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petrominerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Helix Energy Solutions Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.07%. Given Helix Energy Solutions Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Helix Energy Solutions Group is more favorable than Petrominerals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Petrominerals and Helix Energy Solutions Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petrominerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Helix Energy Solutions Group $751.91 million 0.82 $57.78 million $0.38 10.87

Helix Energy Solutions Group has higher revenue and earnings than Petrominerals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.1% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Petrominerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Petrominerals and Helix Energy Solutions Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petrominerals N/A N/A N/A Helix Energy Solutions Group 3.50% 0.53% 0.35%

Volatility and Risk

Petrominerals has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helix Energy Solutions Group has a beta of 3.55, indicating that its share price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Helix Energy Solutions Group beats Petrominerals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petrominerals

Petrominerals Corporation engages in the exploration, drilling, and production of oil and gas; and other oil industry-related businesses. It owns interests in oil producing properties in southern California. The company has a 53% working interest in the Castaic Hills Unit; a 100% working interest in a single oil well; and a 83.3% working interest in two oil wells in the Hasley Canyon field. Its properties are located in Santa Clarita, California. The company's net production of oil and gas was approximately 8 million barrels, as of December 31, 2003. It had approximately 23 gross oil and gas producing wells, as of the above date. Petrominerals Corporation was founded in 1966 and is based in Ventura, California.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. The company engineers, manages, and conducts well intervention operations comprising production enhancement and abandonment, and construction in water depths ranging from 200 to 10,000 feet; and offers remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), trenchers, and ROVDrills for offshore construction and well intervention services. It also offers intervention engineering; inspection, repair, and maintenance of production structures, trees, jumpers, risers, pipelines, and subsea equipment; and life of field support services. In addition, the company provides reclamation and remediation services; well plugging and abandonment services; pipeline abandonment services; and site inspections. Further, it engages in the installation of flowlines, control umbilicals, and manifold assemblies and risers; trenching and burial of pipelines; installation and tie-in of riser and manifold assembly; commissioning, testing, and inspection activities; and provision of cable and umbilical lay, and connection services. Additionally, the company offers oil and natural gas processing facilities and services to oil and gas companies; and fast response system. It serves independent oil and gas producers and suppliers, pipeline transmission companies, renewable energy companies, and offshore engineering and construction firms. The company was formerly known as Cal Dive International, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. in March 2006. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

