PFB Co. (PFB.TO) (TSE:PFB) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.31

Shares of PFB Co. (PFB.TO) (TSE:PFB) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.31 and traded as high as $19.50. PFB Co. (PFB.TO) shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 2,330 shares trading hands.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PFB Co. (PFB.TO) from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.64. The stock has a market cap of $129.14 million and a P/E ratio of 8.56.

About PFB Co. (PFB.TO) (TSE:PFB)

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

