Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,099,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,596,133 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $113,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,111,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,867,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,264 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,895,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,183,645,000 after acquiring an additional 613,967 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,365,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $764,058,000 after acquiring an additional 327,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Pfizer by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798,233 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.23. The stock had a trading volume of 25,276,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,374,693. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $206.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

