PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stake Trimmed by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lowered its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,526,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 473,725 shares during the period. PG&E accounts for approximately 28.8% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.59% of PG&E worth $296,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 816.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PCG shares. Wolfe Research upgraded PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PG&E from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

NYSE PCG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,388,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,572,402. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $18.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). PG&E had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a positive return on equity of 34.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

