Phoenix Spree Deutschland (LON:PSDL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $321.64

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ltd (LON:PSDL)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $321.64 and traded as low as $317.39. Phoenix Spree Deutschland shares last traded at $319.50, with a volume of 35,756 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 321.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 301.01. The company has a market capitalization of $317.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52.

In related news, insider Quentin Spicer acquired 8,000 shares of Phoenix Spree Deutschland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 316 ($4.13) per share, for a total transaction of £25,280 ($33,028.48).

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Company Profile (LON:PSDL)

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ltd. specializes it's investments in mid-market. It prefers to invests in residential, commercial and apartment buildings. The fund focuses on Germany, particularly Berlin.

