Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phunware Inc. provides cloud platform for mobile. It offers software, solutions, data and services for brands. Phunware Inc., formerly known as Stellar Acquisition III Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Shares of PHUN stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 14.38. Phunware has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHUN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Phunware by 71.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 16,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Phunware by 6,293.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Phunware during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.

