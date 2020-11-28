PIVX (PIVX) Price Hits $0.40

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. PIVX has a total market cap of $26.07 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 29.8% against the dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00002282 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00057200 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002660 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 357.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 64,776,975 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

