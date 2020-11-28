PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.45.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89. PlayAGS has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.83.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.27. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%. The business had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PlayAGS will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 131.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 944,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 535,992 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at $1,152,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at $906,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 145.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 231,845 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 232.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 324,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 226,942 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.