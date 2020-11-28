Populous (PPT) Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Populous has a total market cap of $13.97 million and $1.40 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Populous has traded up 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00074958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00023489 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00365490 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $523.16 or 0.03016431 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

