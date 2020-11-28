POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “

Get POSCO alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of POSCO from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Nomura raised POSCO from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised POSCO from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded POSCO from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. POSCO has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of POSCO stock opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.00. POSCO has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $56.47.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that POSCO will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKX. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in POSCO by 236.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,611,000 after buying an additional 731,830 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 36.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 843,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,319,000 after acquiring an additional 225,318 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in POSCO by 18.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 620,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,993,000 after acquiring an additional 94,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in POSCO by 10.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,788,000 after acquiring an additional 57,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in POSCO by 31.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after acquiring an additional 95,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on POSCO (PKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.