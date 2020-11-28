Power Ledger Trading 10.9% Higher This Week (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One Power Ledger token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000583 BTC on popular exchanges. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $43.69 million and $1.38 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Power Ledger has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00075767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00023083 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00371392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $518.37 or 0.02932392 BTC.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger (POWR) is a token. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,992,467 tokens. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Power Ledger Token Trading

Power Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

