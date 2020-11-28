Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.81

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and traded as low as $2.95. Power Solutions International shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 4,816 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

In related news, major shareholder Gary S. Winemaster sold 11,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $50,292.80. Company insiders own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Power Solutions International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSIX)

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems primarily in North America, the Pacific Rim, and Europe. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

